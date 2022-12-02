Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: News ahead in December?

We recognize that it has been an incredibly long wait already for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, but are we almost at the end? It goes without saying, but we want the Jason Sudeikis show back as soon as possible, even if we’re not likely to have new episodes on Apple TV+ for quite some time still.

If you missed the news yesterday, there are already some theories out there that the third season could be on hold until April, thanks in part to the series Shrinking set to premiere in late January. We’re not a full subscriber in that rumor just yet, but what it does do is serve as another (unfortunate) reminder that we do have a long time to wait. As great as it would be to see Ted Lasso soon, that’s just not happening. Late winter or early spring in the earliest we can expect it.

So with that in mind, let’s get back to the question at the heart of this article — is it possible that we get some news on a premiere date this month? Absolutely it is, but it’s also not guaranteed. Since we are looking at two or three months, at the earliest, before we get the show back on the aforementioned streaming service, there may not be much of a reason to rush. We’d still love a date or something this month to get people excited for the future.

In the end, we presume that there are two different reasons for Apple TV+ to announce something this month.

World Cup cross-promotion – It’s the biggest soccer event in the world. It makes sense that they would at least consider something in this vein. Why wouldn’t they?

Christmas – The series did have an extremely memorable season 2 episode around the holiday. Announcing something come December 25 or close to it would be a win in its own way, right?

