Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS with season 1 episode 8?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s a chance for a lot of fun, exciting stories over the weeks and months ahead. The real question is just when the folks at the network decide to actually hand them over.

We wish we had a lot of good news to share here, especially after the full lineup was off last week due to Thanksgiving. However, that is just not the case. There is no new installment of So Help Me Todd until we get around to December 8. Technically, there are two left this month and after that, the holiday hiatus officially begins. We just hope that you’re the patient type as in the end, we’ll then see the show off until January. Is it worth the wait? Absolutely, as So Help Me Todd has so far brought everything we could hope for from a freshman series. Think in terms of humor, interesting characters, and cases that still find a way to be meaningful in the end.

For a few more details, check out the full season 1 episode 8 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“Big Bang Theories” – When Lyle’s niece, Angie (Djouliet Amara), is accused of committing a crime on her college campus, Lyle enlists Margaret and Todd to vindicate her, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Dec. 8 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

While the show is off…

Convince some of your friends to check out the show! The more viewers who get on board the show, the better its chances of coming back for a season 2. We want to be cautiously optimistic here, but it’s hard to know anything for sure with this show.

Related – Be sure to score even more updates when it comes to So Help Me Todd

What are you the most excited to see as we wait for So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 8 on CBS?

Are you sad that the show is still not bad with new episodes? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







