Wednesday season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the show’s big launch on Netflix today, is there a chance at a Wednesday season 2 down the road? We’re sure that the desire for more is going to be there; whether or not it happens is a totally different story.

The first thing to note here is that we don’t think that the Addams Family off-shoot was necessarily meant to be a show that goes on and on forever. It was set up to really be its own thing and a vision that was a little more singular. If this season ends up being it, we don’t believe anyone is going to be altogether upset about that.

With all of this being said, this is not 100% a limited series. There should be some room for more at the end, whether it be a proper season 2 or another offshoot focusing by and large on another family member. We think each season could be a little more unique that way and allow for a lot of fun for both nostalgic and new viewers.

The biggest selling point that Wednesday really has is the presence of Tim Burton behind the scenes, given that this guy knows this genre and the sort of shows / movies that work better than anyone. He’s also going to embrace it being weird as much as he possibly can.

If you do want to get more…

The biggest thing that you can do at this point is watch as soon as possible! The more that the show manages to have a strong viewership right out the game, the more likely it is that the folks at Netflix will respond and try to work something out. If they’re able to figure out season 2 stories for shows like Squid Game (which was very much singular in its own vision), there is certainly a chance that they can figure out something more here.

Do you want to see a Wednesday season 2 at Netflix down the road?

