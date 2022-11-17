Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that we’d like to see more of the Big Bang Theory prequel on the air — especially as we near another holiday.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in and share some of the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s also not one for the next couple of weeks, either. The series is understandably taking Thanksgiving Day off, and they are taking their time before making a big return on Thursday, December 8. Don’t be shocked if this ends up being the last episode of the calendar year, and after the fact, we start to see episodes come about in a bit more rapid fashion.

If you are a frequent viewer of any show on CBS, then you are probably familiar to some extent with how the schedule plays out. They spread episodes of Young Sheldon and every other show out there for as long as they can from September until May.

While there are no specifics as to what’s coming up here story-wise, we do have a pretty clear sense of what’s going to be happening moving forward. Georgie is facing some really tough decisions with Mandy expecting his baby, and the entire Cooper family has to be prepared for big changes at just about every moment. We know that Sheldon loses his father down the road, but where that’s placed within the show’s exact timeline remains to be seen.

Rest assured, there will at least be more details on the future very soon. We’re looking forward to diving more into them when they arrive!

