Dancing with the Stars 31 week 9 spoilers for Wayne Brady, top 6

This Monday’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode is going to serve as the semifinals, just in case you didn’t realize it was serious. There are only four Stars remaining and everyone will do their all in pursuit of that elusive Mirrorball at the end of the competition.

For the first time really since the start of the season, there is no obvious theme; this is more about just doing some super-memorable routines and getting enough love from America to move on to the next round. If you want to know more about the specific routines, just take a look below…

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: paso doble (“Beggin’” by Måneskin); Viennese waltz (“It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Viennese waltz (“Glimpse of Us” by Joji); paso doble (“Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: cha-cha (“Satisfied” by Galantis feat. MAX); Viennese waltz (“Count On Me” by Judah Kelly)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Viennese waltz (“Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt); samba (“Light It Up [Remix]” by Major Lazer feat. Nyla and Fuse ODG)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: paso doble (“The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga); Viennese waltz (“I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: waltz (“I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree); paso doble (“Malagueña” by Brian Setzer)

At this point to us, the big narrative here is going to be whether Trevor can find a way to make it through this round despite being the odd one out. He’s had some great routines, but he’s also been in danger multiple times. Meanwhile, everyone else left has been fairly safe. It still feels like the final showdown will be between Wayne, Gabby, and Charli — they’ve had the best overall scores this season! Yet, there’s no denying that Shangela is a blast or that Daniel’s story has made it easy for people to root for him.

