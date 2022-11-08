House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The Emmy impact?

Is it too early to start thinking about a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date over at HBO? We understand that some may feel that way, but there are some interesting conversations to be had right now!

Take, for starters, whether or not the network is going to weigh the Emmys when they consider when they bring this show back … and personally, we think that they absolutely will for a handful of reasons.

First and foremost, consider this: The oh-so-simple fact that House of the Dragon can always benefit from more publicity, and awards shows provide just about as much as any venue out there. While they’re not a necessity, they do give a network like HBO credibility and they covet them. It’s one of the reasons why we expect a big campaign for certain actors for the 2023 show, and we tend to think that they would like a season eligible in 2024, as well.

Here’s the situation when it comes to season 2: Provided there are no rule changes, the show would be eligible for 2024 if it comes back before June 1 of that same year. We’ve been hoping for a spring 2024 launch for the series for a while, and we do think awards consideration could be a factor. The network has already confirmed we won’t see more of Rhaenyra and Alicent next year, and our personal prediction is that season 3 of Euphoria will be airing in January / February of 2024. This will allow HBO to go from one massive hit straight into the other; a pretty good way to do business, no?

What are you the most excited for when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO, no matter when it premieres?

