Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Starz’s decision

As we prepare ourselves for the eventual launch of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on Starz, absolutely we’ve got questions — a ton of them, in fact.

So where do we start? It’s hard to pin it down to one individual thing, but of course there’s a big one pertaining to why they’ve opted to not air the show this fall. Think about it like this: In theory, there was plenty of time to bring it back in between the end of Raising Kanan and the start of the new year, and production has been done for a good while now. Yet, even still, they’ve chosen not to and are continuing to make us wait.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

The reason why Starz opted to not air Ghost season 3 this fall seems to be tied to other programming decisions like Dangerous Liaisons and Step Up, which are both currently on the air alongside The BMF Documentary. There is also season 2 of BMF that definitely seems to be airing before it, but there isn’t much in the way of questioning or speculation all about that. (BMF, after all, has been off the air a LONG time, even longer than Ghost.)

Is it possible that the decision-making will become a little bit clearer with season 3 in the new year? It’s possible, and we do wonder if there’s going to be some sort of tie-in between it and the upcoming season of Power Book IV: Force. If you watched the season 1 finale for the Joseph Sikora series, the final scene did make us question if a few things in New York could tie in to what’s going down in Chicago. We’re not sure that both the casts of these shows will collide or anything like that, but if you wanted to have an interesting conspiracy theory behind the delay, this is a pretty cool one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz?

What do you think that the network is really waiting on at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







