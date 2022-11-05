The White Lotus season 2 episode 2: The most likely to die?

As you get prepared for tomorrow night’s The White Lotus season 2 episode 2, it’s not too early to start discussing deaths, right?

In the opening minutes of the premiere, we did learn that there is another murder mystery of sorts that is taking place throughout this year. Daphne discovered a dead body in the water, and it seems as though there were multiple victims discovered after the fact. It also seems like the deceased could be guests, a change from what we ended up seeing in season 1.

So who is the most likely to be in the water? It’s tricky to figure out since we are so early in the show but for now, the most intriguing possibility could actually be Daphne’s own husband Cameron. Remember that she was alone when she spoke to the new guests at the start of the season … but she also didn’t seem upset about her experience. Wouldn’t she be if her husband was suddenly missing?

Well, it’s possible she thought he was called away somewhere else, and we’ve heard already that there’s going to be an interesting deep dive into this relationship. Cameron has already shown to have some shocking and super-inappropriate tendencies; how else would you describe what happened when he undressed in front of Harper? Given this, his wealth, and his overall personality, it’s not hard to imagine that someone could want him dead.

For now, Cameron is #1 on our The White Lotus death-watch, though we do think the show will want to surprise us at the end. The only guest (besides Daphne obviously) who we do think is most likely safe is Tanya, largely because there’s no reason to think Mike White wants to part with Jennifer Coolidge at this point in the show.

