The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Italian Dream’ tease

The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 is going to be coming to HBO this weekend — why not go ahead and hear more about it now?

If you saw the premiere this past weekend, then you already know the rough template for this show. We’ve met most of the new people populating the resort and moving forward, we should expect all sorts of chaos. Take, for example, Tanya coming up with a grand idea, and we just hope that it is better than what she did with her mother’s urn and the boat in season 1.

Below, you can see the full The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Though Harper bristles at Ethan’s suggestion that she’s overly critical, her suspicions are raised when Cameron and Daphne claim they never fight. Meanwhile, Lucia and Mia take full advantage of their newly acquired hotel guest status, Albie and Portia (sort of) connect over dinner, and Tanya enlists Greg to help her live out her perfect day in Sicily…on a Vespa.

Aubrey Plaza’s Harper (pictured above) is one of the most interesting characters this season to us. A lot of it starts with her being one of the more “normal” people at the hotel. She seemingly doesn’t come from a ton of money, and is somewhat similar to Rachel from last season in that way. Yet, her relationship with Ethan doesn’t seem as destructive right now as Rachel’s with Shane, but we could come to regret some of these thoughts. The potential for mess is still high, especially since Cameron and Daphne are not exactly conventional with their relationship or their way of life.

At some point, we could learn more about who died, but it may not be this early on in the process.

