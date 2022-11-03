Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez on show’s big NBC revival!

As so many of you who are reading this article are already aware, a Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC! This is a cause for enormous celebration, given that only a small percentage of canceled shows get a chance to come back for a second life somewhere else.

While we’ve seen little tidbits of the cast celebrating their return to Hawaii, there hasn’t been that many opportunities to get long-form quotes from the cast about the show getting saved. That changed today with Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks stopping by Entertainment Tonight. In this interview, Jay explained his thought process throughout the effort to save the show:

“I knew there were things happening and I didn’t want to say anything because you don’t want to get people’s hopes up if it doesn’t happen … But obviously I had to give the green light. Like, let’s do this. Let’s try to make it happen. And it took some time, but we figured it out.”

Jay also explained that during this process, he did his best to signal to Perdita Weeks and his other cast-mates that a season 5 was likely going to happen:

“I was kind of feeding them crumbs. Just, ‘Hey, sit down. Sit back, we got this.’ … It’s funny. I was very, like, ‘It’s gonna happen.’ I was saying that forever. And it was a very circuitous route there and we eventually got there. So I was right at the end of season 4.”

The process to save the show was not easy but now, there is a new network home that seems ready and eager to support it. For those unaware, filming for season 5 has been going on for the past month and a half in Hawaii; there is no official premiere date yet, but we’re still holding out hope for early 2023. It will really come down to what NBC wants to do with their schedule, and we know that network decisions can get a little unpredictable here and there.

Related – Check out more from Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill on Entertainment Tonight

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 5 when it premieres on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







