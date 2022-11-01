The White Lotus season 2: Aubrey Plaza on Harper’s story

Given that we’re only one episode into The White Lotus season 2 on HBO, we’re still getting to know a number of characters. Of course, that includes Aubrey Plaza as Harper, a woman who gets thrown into all sorts of chaos while out in Sicily. She’s got her husband at her side in Ethan and yet, there are so many unknown variables.

So rather than trying to describe some of those said variables, why not turn to Plaza herself? In a new interview with BuzzFeed, here is some of what she had to say about the arc that lies ahead for her:

Our storyline is two couples that are on vacation. Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Plaza) are kind of just coming into a lot of money. Like, it’s a new kind of world for them to be taking these luxurious vacations with these, like billionaire kind of people. And then, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) kind of come from that world. And so, the dynamic is just a little tense, because Harper doesn’t even really know them that well, and she feels like, you know, that we have nothing in common with them. And I think that money part of it really kind of throws them for a loop because it makes them question like, ‘Who are we, how are we with money?’ Or, you know, ‘What does it all mean?’ So, it lends itself to a lot of different dynamics because money makes things complicated.

We’ve also seen that there is more than just money that divides these couples. After all, did you see Cameron change right in front of Harper in the premiere? There’s some pretty weird stuff that is going on here, and a lot of this could be creator Mike White’s continued efforts to satirize some of what goes on at times with the richest of the rich.

