SEAL Team season 6 episode 8 spoilers: A journey to Jordan

SEAL Team season 6 episode 8 is coming to Paramount+ this weekend, and this is one we’d heard a little bit about in advance. “Aces and Eights” will bring Bravo Team to Jordan, and we heard earlier this year that they were heading there for a while during production.

Having David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast on the ground is of course going to bring more authenticity to the table, and we imagine that in general, this will be very-much a compelling hour of TV. There’s a lot that needs to be unraveled here, with it starting with a search for a certain Iranian General. At the end of episode 7, the team discovered in part who was responsible for what was transpiring in northern Syria.

The SEAL Team season 6 episode 8 synopsis below may not give away much, but it does a good job of laying out the groundwork:

BRAVO heads to Amman, Jordan to find the Iranian General who has backed Yasiri’s militia.

Remember that on the other side of this, there are still two more stories to come this season! We tend to think that we’re going to see Jason, Ray, and the rest of the team back in America at some point, but it may not be until closer to the end of the story. At that point, they will also face the challenge of trying to figure out what it is they want to do from there, given that this presents some unique challenges of its own. Ray is already thinking about moving on from Bravo, Clay can no longer operate in the field, and this should all make Jason question more what it is he wants. This has been so much of his life for so long, and there is a ticking clock on how long he could continue to do it.

