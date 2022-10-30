Family Guy season 21 episode 7 return date: ‘The Stewaway’

Following tonight’s big episode on Fox, do you want to know the Family Guy season 21 episode 7 return date, or news on what’s next?

Since we don’t want to keep you waiting or wondering here, let’s just kick things off by sharing the less-than-exciting news that a hiatus is coming up shortly. In particular, next week will serve as the first break we’ve had all season. Typically, the network likes to frontload their animated series to ensure that there are a lot of airings during the NFL season, and that is going to be the case here, as well. This is not going to be a super-long hiatus, as Family Guy is set to return on Sunday, November 13.

Want to know more about the next new episode now? The title is “The Stewaway,” and you can see the full synopsis below:

During a game of “hide and seek,” Stewie takes refuge in Quagmire’s suitcase, only to wind up in Paris. Meanwhile, Peter and Lois take a getaway to Vermont, where Lois is intent on breaking Bonnie’s Instagram “like” record in the all-new “The Stewaway” episode of Family Guy airing Sunday, Nov. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-2007) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Of course, this has the potential to be a pretty fun story, especially when you think about the geographical scope! (Ironically, that’s not the first time we’ve said this when it comes to this show.)

Beyond next week…

One of the things that we would keep your eyes peeled for right now is news on a potential season 22. Nothing has been confirmed yet at Fox, and it’s important to remember that this show, like all animated comedies, needs a lot of time in order to properly develop. We’re sure that the network is already thinking about this, just as they are with The Simpsons, which also is waiting on a renewal at the moment.

