NCIS season 20 episode 7 photo: Another look at ‘Love Lost’

We recognize that the wait for NCIS season 20 episode 7 is going to be both long and pretty darn tiresome. Based on the information we’ve seen so far, “Love Lost” is not slated to air until we get around to November 14! This is the result of CBS not airing the crime drama on Halloween (understandable) or the day before the midterm elections (we kind of get it).

What makes this episode stand out is a little different from any other story that we’ve had this season so far. If you think back to the past six episodes, there’s been one specific through-line in them all: The characters. The team will be important in “Love Lost,” but we don’t get the sense that one person will stand out from the rest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

So what will be the focus of this episode? A case that could radically change the balance of power in Washington DC. The Secretary of the Navy’s husband is going to accuse her of attempted murder, and that’s obviously a serious charge. It also comes with a great deal of scrutiny. NCIS has to be careful with how they handle this, especially when it comes to how the Navy itself chooses to disclose information along the way. (The photo above shows Torres and Knight, right in the thick of the case.)

There’s also another big question to wonder: What if the Secretary is guilty? If there is a chance this leaves a position open. Could Vance be appointed to that, and could this lead to McGee taking his job as NCIS boss? We saw that Tim is more than capable of taking on the gig, and he’s also certainly qualified for it. The only other scenario is Parker taking the job if Vance is promoted, and we just don’t think he’s been with NCIS long enough. McGee also had first crack at Gibbs’ old job and didn’t want it.

Related – Check out some more news on NCIS, including a tease from Wilmer Valderrama!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







