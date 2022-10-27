Saturday Night Live: Amy Schumer returning to host November 5

Saturday Night Live has officially booked their host for the next new episode, and it’s someone Studio 8H is familiar with already.

Today, NBC confirmed that comedian / Inside Amy Schumer star Amy Schumer (go figure) is going to be the host for the upcoming November 5 episode of the show. Meanwhile, Steve Lacy is going to serve as the musical guest. This is the third time we’ve seen the actress appear in this capacity on the show, and honestly, we could see it happen on a few more occasions. This is a venue that clearly works really well for her, since sketch comedy is one of her fortes and she is extremely comfortable in front of a live audience.

Is Schumer polarizing? A hundred percent, but this is an infinitely better venue for her than her recently stint on Only Murders in the Building, which ultimately went nowhere and led to all sorts of questions as to what the show was doing with her in the first place.

This weekend, Saturday Night Live is going to bring in Jack Harlow as both the host and musical guest. We know already that there’s a new episode scheduled for November 12, but no host has been announced for that yet. This could prove to be the last episode before Thanksgiving, but we’ll wait and see on that; if it is, we imagine that there are going to be three episodes in the month of December. We need the show to get in as many reps as possible before the Christmas episode, which personally is one of our favorite things that it does year in and year out.

