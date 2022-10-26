Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a chance so far this season so a little bit of everything. There has been a number of big-time rescues, romantic moments for Severide and Stella, and even a crazy haunted house for Halloween! Why wouldn’t we want a little bit more of this world?

Well, unfortunately here is where some of the bad news comes into play: There isn’t anything ahead tonight. Like with the rest of the One Chicago franchise this is the first hiatus of the season, and we are stuck waiting until November 2 to get a better sense of what lies ahead. Luckily, we do know a little bit about the next two episodes already, and you can learn more courtesy of the synopses below…

Season 11 episode 6, “All Out Mystery” – 11/02/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd investigate an explosion at a jewelry store. Cruz and Chloe take steps to make Javi a permanent part of their family. Gallo, Ritter and Mouch try to bond with Carver. TV-14

Season 11 episode 7, “Angry Is Easier” – 11/09/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann is tasked with fulfilling a man’s dying wish. Kidd reflects on her Girls on Fire program after one of her students graduates from the Fire Academy. A heckler harasses Firehouse 51. TV-14

The Fire Academy graduation could be one of the most important moments for Stella this season. There’s no doubt that she can do great things at Firehouse 51, especially with her new promotion in mind. However, this program is the sort of thing that could pave the way for generations of female firefighters and could be important even long after she retires. We also know that she’s worked on versions of this in other cities, so this could be a long-lasting nationwide program!

In the end, it’s easy to say we are stoked for what lies ahead — even if it’s going to be brutal to have our first hiatus of the season tonight.

