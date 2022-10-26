The Conners season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Darlene’s promotion

Following today’s big Halloween episode, why not go ahead and prepare for The Conners season 5 episode 7 on ABC?

There are a couple of things that you should note here in advance about this episode, but let’s start with this: It’s a fine example of not everything being what it was once cracked up to be. Darlene will be entering her part of the story, after all, with high hopes! Unfortunately for her, those are going to be dashed sooner rather than later. The full season 5 episode 7 synopsis below has more:

“Take This Job and Shove It Twice” – Darlene receives a promotion at her company, but she quickly learns the fancy title is not all it’s cracked up to be. Meanwhile, when Louise loses her job at Casita Bonita, an opportunity arises to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Louise storyline in particular could be something that producers are especially eager to dive into, especially since it benefits the show to incorporate Katey Sagal in as many storylines as possible. We know that she hasn’t been around for all of this season, but we think that you’ll be seeing a lot of the character the rest of the way. She adds another wrinkle to this family, which continues to be wacky but also grounded at the same time. There’s a lot of story still left to come this season, though we’re sure that we’ll also be entering a hiatus before long. We just have to prepare ourselves for that in advance. (It does at least appear that there are going to be some other holiday-related episodes coming, based on a recent press release courtesy of ABC.)

