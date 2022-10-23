The Last of Us season 1 premiere date: Will HBO reveal it tonight?

Are you ready for The Last of Us to arrive on HBO? We certainly wouldn’t blame you if you’re getting impatient. The video-game adaptation is one of the most exciting things on the network’s release calendar, and of course we wish we had more news on it immediately.

Let’s just say, though, that there are some significant reasons for hope tonight. Remember that the finale of House of the Dragon is coming in a matter of hours, and this is the most-anticipated TV event of the year for the network. When you also consider the fact now that HBO is starting to tease some premiere dates including Perry Mason (February), they could be incentivized to make something clear in a just a handful of hours.

What do we think they’re going to do? While nothing can be guaranteed in advance, we wouldn’t be shocked if we at least learned what month The Last of Us is going to be on — it could very well be February, also. We know that The White Lotus is premiering next week on the network, and there are also stories out there now suggesting that The Nevers will be returning in December. Provided that both of these shows air in the network’s primo Sunday-night timeslot, that could take us to February. Then, we have The Last of Us and Perry Mason, before Succession then comes at some point after that and still in time to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. The same goes for the next season of Barry.

If you’ve played the video games (or at least the first one), you probably have some sense of what Joel and Ellie’s story will be. Our big question mark here remains how faithful the show will be to the source material, and if the writers are going to find a few ways to surprise us still.

