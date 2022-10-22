Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: The state of things

What is there to know when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date over at Starz? With filming going on as of late and with the Raising Kanan finale on this weekend, it makes SO much sense to start up the conversation now.

For the time being, though, here’s some of what we can tell you: There is another season coming for the Chicago-set series led by Joseph Sikora. Not only that, but work’s been going strong behind the scenes for the past several months! You don’t have to worry about the show’s future; you just gotta think a little bit more about when it’s going to air.

Unfortunately, we don’t think we’re going to get a chance to see it anytime soon, as awesome as that would be. There are SO many shows on the Starz docket that are going to be higher priority based on where they are in production. BMF season 2 is coming in January, and we know that filming is already wrapped on Power Book II: Ghost. The same goes for a couple of shows that you should be watching in Hightown and Heels, even though not much has been said about either one of them as of yet. Heck, we think the first half of Outlander season 7 could even come before Force, given where production is on that show at the moment.

Our best-case scenario seems to be getting Tommy back on our screen at some point in the spring; due to the glut of programming the network has, we’d be shocked if it comes out anywhere near as early in the year as season 1 did. Of course, we’d also be happy — with Gary Lennon coming on as the new showrunner and with his experience with the Tommy character, we expect season 2 to deliver the goods from start to finish.

