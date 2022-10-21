Dancing with the Stars 31 week 6 spoilers: Michael Buble night!

Monday night is going to bring you a new episode of Dancing with the Stars and yet again, we’re going to have a specific theme here. What are we talking about? Think the great music of one Michael Buble. The singer will serve as a guest judge and will also perform on the night. (We don’t exactly think that Buble is a ballroom-dance expert, but he does at least understand the emotional connection that exists to his music.)

This is not going to be the same sort of night that we saw over the course of this week. There will be emotional routines, but we can’t imagine the same exact emotional connections that we saw during Most Memorable Year or even Prom Night.

If you look below, you can check out ALL of the routines that are being performed — and they do encompass a pretty wide range of styles.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: quickstep (“I Get a Kick Out of You”)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: foxtrot (“Fever”)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: samba (“It Had Better Be Tonight”)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: salsa (“Come Dance with Me”)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: foxtrot (“Come Fly with Me”)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: foxtrot (“Feeling Good”)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: cha-cha (“Save the Last Dance for Me”)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: tango (“Hollywood”)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: foxtrot (“You Make Me Feel So Young”)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: rumba (“Home”)

So who is in the best spot to succeed here? Trevor’s got a fantastic song for a foxtrot; we can say that with all of the confidence in the world. Meanwhile, Gabby could totally kill this routine since “Home” is one of Buble’s more passionate songs.

Also, how in the world is “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” not on the song list? It is iconic in every way!

Who are you most looking forward to seeing on Dancing with the Stars 31 week 6?

Also, what do you like about the Michael Buble theme? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

