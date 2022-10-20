There are so many things we could talk about early on in this Survivor 43 episode 5 article, but it is 100% imperative we start with Ryan (pictured above). Why in the world would you throw a challenge at this point?

Will he give him some credit for being a little slick about it? Sure, but throwing a challenge on such a small tribe is an enormous risk. The only time we’re generally okay with it is after a tribe swap close to a merge, one where you are 100% certain that a major threat in the game will vote with their old tribe if they make it there. Otherwise, there’s no real logic, especially on Coco where there was so much volatility before the last Tribal.

If this wasn’t bonkers enough, let’s go ahead and add to this the fact that Ryan wanted Cassidy to put a vote on him, and that he was going to be sad and mopey throughout the day. While all of this happened, his tribe-mates contemplated voting him out! All of this was unintentionally hilarious since he had NO reason to be this confident. Consider this the Drew Christy special.

Here’s how crazy Ryan’s move was: We really wanted to sit here and talk about Jeanine finding the Beware Advantage on Baka, and then somehow getting all of the beads despite Owen and Sam knowing that it may not be in their best interest to help. Why did they do this? It’s one thing to be duped, and another to do this willingly. SO many weird decisions this season.

Where things get weird

Geo went on a journey with Jeanine and Jesse, sketching everyone out with his fake underdog story. Yet, he still lucked out and managed to get an advantage. He had an extra vote and that could create chaos … if he thought there was danger. Because of that, James and Carla had to make sure that Geo and Ryan felt safe, and they also had to figure out their next move. They wanted out Geo; getting out Ryan would be the more hilarious outcome, but Geo is more of a threat right now.

Everything came to a head at Tribal Council, where Geo acted clueless and Ryan offered himself up to everyone on a silver platter. Still, GEO was voted out! Ryan did not get himself voted out, but he lost his main ally. This isn’t a FULL Drew Christy, but a partial one. Geo getting the advantage is now totally moot since he couldn’t see the forest through the trees.

