Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see the flagship drama series kick off a night full of big-time programming?

Well, we should go ahead and inform you as to what’s happening tonight, and why a lot of you will be pretty bummed-out. For the first time this fall, the franchise is off the air when it comes to new episodes, and that includes SVU and Organized Crime. At least we can go ahead and say that all three of these shows will be on a pretty short break; you will see them return on October 27, and we’ve got some more details about the next TWO episodes of Law & Order below.

Season 22 episode 5, “12 Seconds” – 10/27/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a murdered law student, uncovering a web of blackmail and lies. Price fights to have a piece of shocking testimony thrown out. TV-14

Season 22 episode 6, “Vicious Cycle” – 11/03/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list. TV-14

For those wondering why the latter episode sounds a little bit familiar, it’s because this installment was originally hinted at airing earlier this season before a change.

In general, there is a lot to look forward to here the rest of the season, so let’s cross our fingers and hope for some more drama every single step of the way. We wouldn’t be mad if there’s another crossover, as well, but we’re thinking it will be a small one rather than a big event like what we just saw.

