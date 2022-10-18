SEAL Team season 6 episode 6 spoilers: 100th episode talk!

This weekend on Paramount+ you will have a chance to see SEAL Team season 6 episode 6, and absolutely this one will be bigger than most. This is the 100th installment of the series! This is a huge milestone and it’s our hope that over the course of it, we will have a chance to see a lot of big stuff transpire from top to bottom.

First and foremost, we should note that this episode will bring Bravo Team back home after a significant stretch of time in Syria, one where they went through a great deal of strife. We can’t sit here and say that they are going to be on the same page moving forward. Heck, we can’t even say for sure that they are going to be working together as a team again! They’ve gone through so much and understandably, there is a ton of uncertainty now about the future.

For a few more specifics, we suggest you go ahead and check out the full season 6 episode 6 (titled “Watch Your 6”) synopsis below:

Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.

What is this personal mission? We wonder if on some level, it involves fighting for Clay. Remember just how much he is struggling now after losing a part of his leg, and also how he left his home with Stella. This is a guy who is clearly going through it and needs his Bravo family in whatever way possible. We imagine this will be a tear-jerker of an episode no matter what happens, so we are entering it with that very thing in mind. Of course, there are still four more after the fact, so just because it’s a big milestone does not mean that every loose end will be tied up.

