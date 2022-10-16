The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7: Will June, Serena live?

Wednesday’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 certainly feels like one of the most fascinating that we’ve seen so far, especially when it comes to June and Serena.

Just consider the situation these two characters now find themselves in. Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski’s characters are threatened like never before and in order to survive, they may very well need each other. June is probably more capable of doing this than Serena is, but Serena may at least be able to act like a “friend” of Gilead for a little while longer. She may very well still be — while she did whatever she could to escape the Wheelers, we don’t exactly think that she’s throwing all of her beliefs into the dumpster (though she should). She may just be saying whatever she needs to right now in order to get June to work with her.

We do certainly believe that both characters will make it through episode 7 in one piece, and we say that mostly because they are the core of this series. We have a hard time imagining either of them dying before the series finale. The more interesting question to us rather than if they will survive is how they will survive, since that could take a little creativity on the part of the writers. June is a wanted woman and Serena is very-much pregnant; we can’t imagine any of their options being easy.

There is, of course, also the notion that the two may try to kill each other at some point, and we can’t rule that out of the equation here, either. Rest assured, things are going to be messy…

