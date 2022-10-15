Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get another installment of the sketch show for the third straight week?

We won’t keep you waiting here on the good news — after all, there IS another new episode coming! As many diehard fans out there know, typically SNL starts off with three or four new episodes before going on a break, and we’re lucky to have a very fascinating show tonight featuring Megan Thee Stallion as host and musical guest.

For Megan, this is hardly her first big TV gig over the past several months. She made a one-episode appearance on the criminally-underrated P-Valley as her alter ego Tina Snow. Meanwhile, she also had a brief, fun cameo on She-Hulk as herself. She’s also appeared on SNL before and performed, so it’s not as though she is totally unfamiliar with the sketch series and how it works.

We tend to think that Megan is going to be game for anything and ready to have a good time as the host; we’re not that worried about her. Our main concern at this point is the material, given that last week’s episode left a little something to be desired. The premiere, however, was the fantastic — but you can argue that they had months to think up ideas for that. (We know that the writers weren’t in the office all summer, but they still had plenty of time to think up ideas.)

If you look below, you can see Megan alongside Heidi Gardner, someone who we think will be essential to the new iteration of the show without so many longtime cast members. (Remember that Cecily Strong will be coming back, but not this weekend — she’s currently in the midst of another production. Also, she’s earned the chance to do that after being so loyal to SNL over the years.)

Related – Check out some other updates pertaining to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you most want to see on this weekend’s new Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







