Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Waiting games

We recognize that at some point, we’re going to get some more Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date news. It’s just a matter of waiting for it. The Joseph Sikora series has been hard at work in Chicago getting episodes in the can, but in the process of doing this, the folks over at Starz haven’t said all that much.

Based on past release patterns, it is fair to say that season of Force is going to come out following the upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost — of course, therein lies the problem. Nothing has been confirmed when it comes to Ghost, either.

As of late, we’ve started to raise some serious questions as to whether or not we’re going to be seeing Ghost back on the air before the end of the calendar year, as we’re closing in on mid-October and at this point, we tend to think there’d be an announcement for a November premiere date. December could end up being the best case scenario for Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast.

When you consider all of this, we are starting to also get a little more skeptical when it comes to Force airing at some point this winter. Could it be spring 2023 before we see Tommy and the rest of the characters back? We wouldn’t be surprised, given that we had to wait a little bit longer this year to see Raising Kanan. With that in mind, it only makes some sense that the dates for the other shows in this universe would be pushed back, as well. We love to think that Starz has a plan at present; it is just one that publicly clear to us as of yet.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date?

