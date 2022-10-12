Is Chicago Med new tonight over on NBC? Are we going to see this show, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD back for the fourth straight week? Of course, there is a great deal to dive into here from start to finish.

So where should we start? Well, let’s go ahead and share the good news here: All three of these shows are back for more! There are a series of episodes starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time that will feature new challenges, bit decisions, and also of course some difficult transitions. Take Violet, for example, on Chicago Fire, who has to move forward following everything that happened with Chief Hawkins on this past episode. Or, Chicago PD trying to figure out what is next without Jay Halstead. It could take some time to move into what is effectively a new normal here.

If you want to prepare yourselves further for what lies ahead, go ahead and check out synopses for all three of these shows now below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 4, “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Teacher” – 10/12/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a subway train goes off the tracks, Crockett volunteers to help the victims. Vanessa and Will must decide if they’re willing to risk their jobs to save a patient. Hannah and Archer clash over a pregnant patient. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 4, “The Center of the Universe” – 10/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd gets a glimpse into Carver’s chaotic personal life. Mouch and Herrmann receive an unexpected gift. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 4, “Donde Vives” – 10/12/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A shocking murder pulls rookie officer Dante Torres into his own neighborhood. As Voight and Atwater help him navigate the case and manage tricky personal dynamics with wary neighbors, Torres realizes his life may be forever changed. TV-14

As for what’s coming beyond this, we know there are new episodes on October 19, as well! One of them will be Halloween-themed in nature, and there’s a lot of great stuff that could come with that.

