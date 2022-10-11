FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Hana is kidnapped!

As you prepare for FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 5 on CBS next week, do you want to get some other updates all about it? This is an installment titled “Chains,” and it looks already like this will be a big one for Keisha Castle-Hughes.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean good things are coming Hana’s way. As is often the case with this show, having a big episode equals something terrible happening to your character. Hana will find herself in trouble here and really, she’ll have to rely on Remy and everyone else in order to ensure her safety. (Of course, we don’t quite think that she is going to be sitting idly by either — she will do what she can to save herself along the way.)

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Chains” – After Hana is kidnapped while trying to help a young girl (guest star Dalya Knapp, EVIL) in peril at a rest stop that’s on the way to her sister’s house in Connecticut, Remy and the team pull out all the stops to find her, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that Hana’s fate will be confirmed here one way or another. We just really hope that nothing too terrible happens here, largely due to the fact that we’ve seen so many major characters written out already. Let’s not add another person to this list! We just hope that this is going to be one of those heart-pounding cases that keeps you guessing from start to finish here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







