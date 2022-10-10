The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6: Elisabeth Moss’ tease…

Just in case you were not excited enough to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 on Hulu this Wednesday, huge stuff is ahead. In particular, the very end of this episode could be something that causes you to be utterly shocked and potentially panicked for where the writers go from here.

So how do we know this? Well, it is all thanks to series star Elisabeth Moss, who knows the world of this story better than anyone.

Speaking today on Good Morning America (watch the full discussion below), the actress made it clear that the goal for episode 6 was to leave people on edge:

“The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done … It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?’”

So what could this cliffhanger be about? Our major concern is that it has a thing to do with Luke’s fate. At the end of this past episode, we saw both him and June captured, potentially by Gilead. No matter where they are, word eventually gets back to Serena based on what we’ve seen in the previews so far. She is looking forward to the prospect of us getting a chance to see the end of June, who is of course her archenemy.

From our vantage point, we think that Serena has plenty of other things to worry about for the time being. Take, for example, that she could be stuck prisoner at the Wheelers’ place and then discarded once her baby is born. Her situation is a little more dire than she even realizes at the moment.

“The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done … it makes me scream every time I watch it.” Elisabeth Moss talks about @HandmaidsOnHulu and reveals an exclusive clip from this week's episode! #HandmaidsTalehttps://t.co/xmPbuZDnEn pic.twitter.com/2NsMOOM1sc — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 10, 2022

