Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Counting down

For all of those out there ready for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 on Starz, we’re inching ever closer to a premiere date! Of course, we also tend to think that there is an announcement coming … but is the network running out of time to get this news out there?

As you would imagine, the answer to this question is a little bit complicated, to put it mildly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

We’ve felt for a long time now that Starz would announce a season 3 premiere date at some point before the end of Raising Kanan, but there are only two episodes left this season! That does make things a little bit more delicate, especially since it’s also getting more and more unlikely that we’re going to be seeing the show back in November as we saw last year. Yet, we do think there is a chance that we’re going to have a chance to see the series back in December and if not then, January.

No matter the date, Starz would be making a grave mistake if they do not at least give us an approximate reveal as to when the new season will be back. We know that the schedule is pretty packed for the next month and a half, just as we also know that there are plans for BMF season 2 to start in June. Yet, Ghost remains one of the most important shows that the network has, especially when it comes to the Power franchise. It benefits them greatly to have a big campaign behind it — that helps the other shows, and that’s in addition to any other entries to this world that could come a little bit later on down the road. (There may not be Influence, but you never know what else could be coming.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost, including other discussions on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see story-wise from Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







