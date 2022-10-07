Fire Country season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on CBS?

Following the big premiere over on CBS, are you excited to see Fire Country season 1 episode 2 come back on the air? There is a lot to dive into here.

If you watched the premiere, then you already have a reasonably good idea of what the story is about here. Max Thieriot’s character of Bode is a convict out for another chance at life and an earlier release through a firefighter program. However, he’s found some challenges due to returning to his old hometown of Edgewater. The last thing he probably wants is for his past to hang over him constantly here, but he may not have that much of a choice.

Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“The Fresh Prince of Edgewater” – After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re of course curious to see how this show does for the network long-term given that on paper, we understand why it was picked up. Thieriot is a familiar face thanks to SEAL Team, and tonally this show should work rather well as a follow-up to SWAT on Friday nights. There’s also a lot of firefighter-related stories that have panned out rather well over the years, whether it be Chicago Fire, 9-1-1, or Station 19. Every major network at this point seems to have at least one show in this vein, so why wouldn’t CBS want to go ahead and get into the game, as well?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 2 over at Paramount?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







