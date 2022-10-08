Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: How ratings spell renewal hope

Just in case you needed some more confirmation that we’re going to get a Cobra Kai season 6 over at Netflix, we have it via the ratings.

Or, to be specific, Nielsen’s SVOD charts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Karate Kid sequel series ended up generating 1.74 billion minutes across all 50 episodes from September 5 through the 11th, the week that the fifth season premiered. What does this tell us? It’s actually pretty darn simple in that there is a TON of enthusiasm out there still for this show. Cobra Kai was #1 for this specified period.

We don’t think that Netflix is altogether surprised about any of this information; they really can’t be. We tend to feel that the streamer is already keen to bring the show back, but there are a lot of components that go into this and discussions that need to be had. Sometimes, this stuff takes a little bit of time and with the creative team working on another project, it could ultimately take a little bit longer.

So what can we go ahead and say right now? If Netflix gives the show a green light, more than likely it is going to start filming in 2023. We’d love for it to premiere late next year, but early 2024 is also very much possible. There was a pretty short hiatus between season 4 and season 5 because the latter season was filmed in advance; this time around, there is no such luxury. Let’s just hope that in the midst of this break, the writers have a chance to put together some awesome stuff; there is a chance for Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang to compete on an international stage and in the end, we would love to see that happen.

