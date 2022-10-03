Is All American new tonight on The CW? We know that a handful of shows are starting on the network this week; what about the football drama?

There are a few different things that we’re going to share about the series’ future within this piece, but let’s just start by getting the bad news out of the way: We won’t get anything more tonight. The premiere is right around the corner, but it is a matter of seven days away. Season 5 is going to start, rather surprisingly, with a Christmas episode. From there, we’re going to see Spencer do whatever he can to find a little bit of stability in college. That’s something that was pretty darn hard to figure out thanks to football and all of the stresses of that in the fall.

We’re sure that sports will remain a big part of the show this season but in the early going, you could also see a little more insight into Spencer the person. To get some more news on that and a whole lot more, we suggest that you check out the synopses below for the first two episodes.

Season 5 episode 1, “Ludacrismas” – SEASON PREMIERE – With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets news about his hand, but he isn’t sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation. Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad’s company back. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) feels replaced when Laura (Monet Mazur) makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#501). Original airdate 10/10/2022.

Season 5 episode 2, “Don’t Sweat the Technique” – THE HARD TRUTH – With Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) life hitting a rocky point, he takes some advice from JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Coop (Bre-Z) to embrace college life. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Billy’s (Taye Diggs) suspicions about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan) resurface and cause tension between them and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes a power play that catches an unsuspecting Patience (Chelsea Tavares) off-guard. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) struggles with trying to be JJ’s coach and maintaining their friendship. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#502). Original airdate 10/17/2022.

