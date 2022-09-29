Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Mirror Effect’

Following tonight’s new episode, rest assured, you will see Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 3. The title here is “Mirror Effect,” and this could be another example of the show tackling topical, real-world issues.

What is the primary focus of this one? It’s as simple as taking on a case involving a celebrity — a pop star in particular. This is challenging because any move Benson or the team does will be heavily scrutinized, especially if said pop star is in a relationship with someone else famous. There’s a lot to comb through here, and in true show fashion, there will probably be a few twists you don’t see coming midway through the story.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and view the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 3 synopsis below:

Benson tries to help a pop star in a volatile relationship; Rollins struggles with taking the stress of work home with her; Fin teaches a rookie a lesson in respecting fellow officers.

With Rollins in particular, the primary point of discussion is whether or not this will be the thing that leads to her departing the team and, in turn, the show. Amanda went through a life-or-death situation and when you think about that alone, it makes at least some sense that she would be pondering over a few life changes. Those could be at the center of this story, though we can’t say with all certainty that this is Kelli Giddish’s final episode. We’re still sad that we are losing a longtime series regular, especially someone who is seemingly not leaving because she wanted to. This was a decision from the top, and we hate when the business of TV collides with what is actually satisfying to see on-screen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right now

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







