Reservation Dogs season 3 premiere date hopes at FX, Hulu

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, are you excited to learn a Reservation Dogs season 3 premiere date over at Hulu? The FX series clearly has a devoted fan base; not only that, but it’s got some rave reviews. What we’re trying to say here is that if you are the streaming service, you do everything you can to bring this show back, and as soon as humanly possible.

Now, let’s start by sharing a bit of good news: You are going to see it come back for more! FX and Hulu already confirmed this, so that’s not something you have to worry about in the near future.

In a statement, here is some of what Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX, had to say:

“Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi … FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

Meanwhile, Harjo went ahead and added the following:

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi … It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for Season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering Season 3. Excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

When will new episodes premiere? Nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet in regards to this, but our early feeling is that we could see something more over the next year, give or take. Because these episodes are shorter, it at least feels possible that more will be made in plenty of time for the show to launch in 2023.

What do you most want to see on Reservation Dogs season 3 when it does premiere down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







