Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that both the flagship show and NCIS: Hawaii premiered days ago; it makes all the sense in the world to think that the spin-off would, as well. Why not dive into this also?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand over the bad news: There is no NCIS: Los Angeles on the air tonight. As for the reason why, that comes down to the oh-so-simple fact that the network is not premiering it until October 9. There is the Big Brother finale tonight and in the end, CBS didn’t want to premiere the show on October 2, where it may not end up airing until 10:30 p.m. or even later. The October 9 premiere, meanwhile, will actually air at 10:00.

So what is going to be coming up in this big episode? To better set the stage, we suggest that you see the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere synopsis below:

“Game of Drones” – The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria, on the 14th season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Go ahead and think of this premiere as setting the table for some really big stuff that will be coming up down the road. This story could inch us closer to some answers on Hetty, and we do certainly hope that Linda Hunt comes back at some point this season! Meanwhile, we’re also hoping to build towards Callen and Anna’s wedding, not that we think this is happening right away.

What do you most want to see on the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere when it airs?

