Shark Tank season 14 LIVE premiere: What to expect

There are a few different things that we could say leading into tonight’s Shark Tank premiere, but one thing stands out above all: This is LIVE!

For the first time, the ABC reality juggernaut is going to be bringing out the Sharks live in front of an audience for what is probably going to be a very unusual premiere. How do you make a negotiation happen in just a few minutes? Previous episodes have the benefit of being edited together to look slick and professional; this time around, things are going to be more of a challenge.

Because things are live tonight, we can’t present the products in the same way that we usually do. However, we can at least give you a full synopsis with a few details about how things are going to be presented:

By the end of this premiere, we’re hoping for at least a couple of success stories; we’re not coming into this with the assumption that every single entrepreneur is going to get a deal, mostly because that is a pipe dream. Even if just a couple can, that will make this experiment worthwhile.

