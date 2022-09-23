Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 6: War?

As we prepare for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 6 next week, the stakes are at another level. We tend to think that episode 5 painted that picture perfectly and in so many different ways.

Should we talk first about that beautiful, epic ending to episode 5 with Galadriel? For most of this season, we’ve seen this character work to get to a position where she can properly fight. Now, she’s got others at her side, and we’re seeing a real sense of different people coming together with more of a singular goal. The rise of Sauron is clearly becoming more of a present threat, and Arondir is looking to be more of a key player in all of this, as well.

Is this going to be the episode where a number of characters coming together? It’s an exciting idea, but also something we certainly cannot guarantee. If nothing else, it feels like this could be the culmination of the season! Since the show already has two seasons and there could end up being as many as five, we don’t anticipate there being any real need to rush a lot of major things along.

What we can say is that moving forward, war is very much on the horizon. How that war goes is what makes us worried, given that Sauron isn’t vanquished within this time. However, we also know that he doesn’t quite take over Middle-earth, either. There is some sort of middle ground to explore, and while we know how some events will transpire (the elves are not going to fade away entirely), how we get from point A to point B is a big point of curiosity. A part of the fun of this show will be navigating our way through the journey.

