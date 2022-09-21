The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 episode 4 spoilers: June’s struggle

Next week on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4, and this is a story titled “Dear Offred.” What does that mean? Odds are, there’s a chance that there’s some sort of communication between June and someone else in Gilead. Who else would use that horrific name? Even though June has tried to move forward into her own life, there is still that need for revenge. Much of it stems from Serena’s funeral taunt, and that’s without even mentioning Hannah still being in the place’s possession.

There is still something more that she wants, but is she going to get it? That remains to be seen.

If you are interested in getting some more information as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

June fights her need for violent revenge as Serena settles into her new role in Toronto. Rattled by Janine, Aunt Lydia makes a surprising suggestion to Lawrence.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it’s of course our hope that we’ll be able to see more of what June’s next move will be. We don’t think anyone out there wants her to sit idly by and not make some other sort of strike. The question is how exactly you go about it, especially since Serena being in Toronto is going to cause all sorts of problems. After all, her expanding Gilead’s influence could cause some substantial problems.

