The Last of Us: Premiere date at HBO on the horizon?

Is The Last of Us on HBO one of the most-anticipated premieres of all of 2023? For the moment, we’d argue so, and that’s really an achievement given that no episodes have aired and we’ve only seen a sliver of footage to date. It’s rare that a brand-new show can generate this much attention, but there are some reasons for it.

Take, for starters, the presence of Chernobyl alum Craig Zadan behind the scenes, or the simple fact that the premium-cable network has a tendency to be very careful with their development process. They’re not going to put something on the air unless they believe 100% that it can be a hit; remember that this is a network that spent an enormous amount of money on a Game of Thrones prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts that they canceled after the fact.

The enthusiasm also, of course, stems from the fact that the video-game series has been such a hit, to the extent that PlayStation recently released a remake of the first part of the saga, even though the original is really not that old. Yet, plenty of people out there still bought it.

As we look towards the new year, we know already that The Last of Us is currently being planned to be a part of the network’s 2023 Emmy submissions; with that in mind, it’s coming out before the end of May. Personally, we could envision it premiering as early as January given that production has been done for a while and out of HBO’s 2023 premieres, we have seen it get more promotion than the likes of Perry Mason, The Gilded Age, or Succession. We don’t think they will wait too much longer to get it out there for people, though there is always a chance they could surprise us.

