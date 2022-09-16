When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow’s new BTS tease

When Calls the Heart season 10 is coming to Hallmark Channel at some point in 2023 and, of course, we’d love more info soon! Of course, the reality here remains that the network is keeping their cards close to the vest and understandably so. That is a symptom of us being so far out still from the premiere; they don’t have any reason to rush any of this stuff along for the time being.

At some point before the end of the season, we’re sure that we’ll have some sort of larger tease as to what is coming up; for now, we’re happy to get some fun little on-set previews from star / executive producer Erin Krakow. Just take a look at the latest one below!

Does this give a whole lot away for the next phase of Elizabeth’s journey? No, but it’s fun! Sometimes, the goal is nothing more than putting a smile on your face and that’s okay.

As we look towards the start of the new season, one of the big, most-exciting arcs is going to be seeing how Elizabeth and Lucas move forward following their engagement. There’s no immediate hurry to get married, but we do still wonder if they will opt to do that sooner rather than later. We’re hopeful that there will be happiness ahead for the two of them, but there’s inevitably going to be conflict. That is just a big part of any television show out there; not everything will be sunshine and rainbows.

Elsewhere, we’re hoping for some more great stuff for Nathan and Mei moving forward! We’re rooting for these two, and it feels like season 10 would be a great chance to see things evolve for the two of them…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see from Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







