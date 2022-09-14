America’s Got Talent finale: Are Mayyas the most likely winner?

If you were to ask us entering the America’s Got Talent finale who were the most likely winners, we would have put Mayyas high on the list. How could we not? The Lebanese dance group is more than just technically sound; they are also artistic, thought-provoking, and different from any other act on the show. However, it’s also tough to count on their win as a sure thing, given that no dance group has ever won this show. The closest we’ve seen is Kenichi Ebina, a solo dancer / tech performance artist.

For their final performance of the season, Mayyas gave it their all in terms of style, substance, and visual effects. They played around with props, different tempos, and formations; this was a culmination of so much of what they can do.

Judging from the audience response plus what Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara said, you’d think that they were the winners already. It does matter if they get the grand prize in terms of getting them in Vegas; we think they could benefit more from this victory than almost anyone. This could be the main component of a substantial dance program, one that is different than almost anything out there. It could be an enormous show that people would travel for. We don’t think that any singer/dancer would need to be in Sin City anywhere near as much as Mayyas would to have sustained success.

Of course, we’re not sure that a lot of viewers out there are going to be be super-focused on Vegas as a component to who they want to win. They are just going with who they like the best or who they find the most relatable. It’s a big part of what makes this show so difficult to predict sometimes; the only thing you can count on is that singers will be successful.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about this performance from Mayyas on the America’s Got Talent finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other finale coverage. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







