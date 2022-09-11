Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Could tomorrow be reveal day?

Are we at a pretty pivotal point now when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+? We’re starting to wonder. After all, there is some pretty interesting evidence to consider here!

Let’s, of course, start things off with this: A reminder that tomorrow, much of the cast and producers are going to be in Los Angeles for the Primetime Emmy Awards. This is one of the biggest events of the year for the TV industry, and it’s a great time to both celebrate the past and also look more towards the future.

There are in particular a couple of things to consider here in terms of what Apple could do:

Have the cast reveal a premiere date, or an approximate window, on the red carpet – We tend to think that most actors are told things they can and cannot say before an event like this. If someone reveals something, odds are they won’t be talking out of turn. We tend to think an approximate window is a little more likely than a specific day, mostly because the streaming service could be waiting for a special moment to reveal something like that.

Air a trailer/teaser during the Emmys itself – This makes a ton of sense, given that a ton of viewers watching the show will be Ted Lasso fans already — and those who haven’t seen it are going to be exposed heavily to the show. While they may not necessarily reveal a lot when it comes to the story of season 3, a date would be enough to generate a lot of buzz.

In general, we think that it’s time for Apple to really get things in gear when it comes to season 3 — if they don’t, we’ll really start to question if it is coming out this fall at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

Do you think we could be getting big news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date soon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







