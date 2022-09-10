The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 10 preview: Final 5 face off!

When Tuesday night’s The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 10 arrives on CTV, you’re going to see the final five teams square off — and we tend to think that things are going to be intense. How can they not?

The first thing that struck us about the preview was hearing that this is the penultimate leg of the season, which means that we could be entering the finale with four teams squaring off in some capacity — unless, of course, there’s a double elimination coming. We’ve seen four-team finales before on the franchise, so it wouldn’t be some earth-shattering thing.

If there is one thing we absolutely love about the season at present, it’s the teams. Catherine & Craig, Beverly & Veronica, Franca & Nella, Brendan & Connor, and Jesse & Marika are all distinctive and entertaining to watch in their own way. Catherine & Craig, for example, are inspiring, while Beverly & Veronica’s brand of sarcasm and humor is always something we love to have on this show. They’re all really strong, too! Beverly & Veronica are the only team left to not have a first-place finish, but they’ve been close a couple of times. Anyone could theoretically still win at the end of this.

Episode 10 will take the remaining teams to Tobermory, a place that we honestly have not seen on TV before. This show has always done a good job of showing the diversity in geography and culture across Canada, and odds are, you will see that throughout this episode as we see everything from snorkeling to a Face-Off that could push the teams in some extreme ways. It also looks as though there could be a military-themed challenge that tests a lot of the remaining contestants.

This all feels too early to call; we just know that we’re going to be missing this show when it’s over. Why does this have to be a summer TV staple?

Related – Get some more news all about The Amazing Race Canada 8 right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more. (Photo: CTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







