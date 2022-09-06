Cobra Kai season 5 video: See Terry Silver’s new ‘commercial’

The premiere of Cobra Kai season 5 is coming to Netflix a little later this week, and it feels pretty darn easy to say we’re excited. How can we not be? This is going to be a fast-paced and dramatic next chapter to the story, and one with a very specific Big Bad in Terry Silver.

At this point, there is really no debate that this character is the metaphorical final boss of this world. He’s got the same mean streak as John Kreese, with the big difference being his enormous wealth and unlimited resources. He doesn’t have to worry about running some small operation; he can expand and turn Cobra Kai into an empire, crushing Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the process.

If you look below, you can see a new “commercial” for Cobra Kai that is all about Silver pressing the big bravado button. It’s obnoxious, loud, and basically what you would expect from him — but also misleading when it comes to the purpose of the dojo.

One other thing that separates Terry Silver from Kreese is that in the right setting, he knows how to schmooze. This is something that he can do to win people over and think that he’s this caring guy who legitimately cares about his students. We think he cares mostly about winning, even if that means having to cheat in order to do it.

Is it bad that this kinda makes us wanna join Cobra Kai? 😬 pic.twitter.com/SWg1pGgHVe — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) September 2, 2022

