NCIS: Hawaii season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Kate Whistler’s role

Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve spoken a good bit about Whistler on NCIS: Hawaii in terms of her relationship with Lucy. For the sake of this article, though, why not mix things up a little bit? There’s definitely a lot to talk about with Tori Anderson’s character on a professional level, given that she’s got a job at the FBI that can put her in contact often with NCIS. She’s not a part of the same team and yet, there are opportunities for her to work with them often.

Rest assured, there are going to be opportunities aplenty for her Kate to collaborate with Tennant’s team on various cases, and that of course includes with her girlfriend Lucy. Speaking to TV Insider on this very subject, here is at least some of what executive producer Christopher Silber had to say:

We brought her in, she was always sort of this outsider, someone who was a bit of a foil to our team, and we gradually adjusted that through Season 1, having her transfer to become an FBI agent from [the] DIA and learn what it’s like to be in the field. For us, introducing her through Lucy and having her adjust through her relationship with Lucy was step 1, and step 2 is integrating her into the team, into the family that is our team — even though she’s an FBI agent — [and] really starting to see her hold her own place amongst the others, not just as the one Lucy’s with but someone who is recognized as a contributing member, even as extended family of the team.

Silber and fellow EP Jan Nash do plan on sticking to a case-of-the-week format in part through season 2, so you will continue to see different opportunities for Whistler to work with the team. This format also works for some personal arcs for all of the characters. Will there be larger stories here and there? We certainly think so, but we’ll have to wait and see what those are.

Remember that NCIS: Hawaii premieres on CBS two weeks from today, and you’re going to see a big NCIS crossover at the center of it.

