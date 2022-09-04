Heels season 2 premiere date: Our September hopes

Are we inching closer to getting a Heels season 2 premiere date over at Starz? It goes without saying that we want it! Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll get it in the immediate future…

For the sake of this article, though, we do think there’s a little bit of value talking about a premiere date through the following lens: What we hope that we’re getting more news on over the course of the month. Will a date be announced?

One thing we feel confident in saying already is simply this: The Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig wrestling drama won’t be coming back so soon. There’s no information out there about the premiere and so long as that is the case, we think we’re going to be waiting a while. Starz has already announced a lot of their dates leading up to late October, so we tend to think November is the earliest we’ll see Jack Spade re-entering the ring. Filming’s been done for a while, so at this point, we tend to think this is mostly about where the network wants to place it as opposed to when the show is actually ready to go.

At this point, we think that patience is the most important thing all of us can have. Given that season 1 of Heels was a little under the radar and didn’t set the ratings world on fire per se, we’re hoping that they find a spot for this show where it can grow and genuinely find a larger audience. There were so many great moments throughout season 1, and of course we know that there’s a chance that this audience can expand even further. Let’s just go ahead and hope that it gets that opportunity, no matter when a date is announced.

When do you want to see Heels season 2 eventually premiere on Starz?

Do you have some sort of perfect date in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more. (Photo: Starz.)

