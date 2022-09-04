City on a Hill season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Tenderness’ ahead

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming moving into City on a Hill season 3 episode 6? Well, next week’s episode is titled “Tenderness” and on paper, maybe you think that’s a sign there are some personal or vulnerable moments coming.

Well, you’ll at least see some courtesy of Jackie … but that’s just scratching the surface of this episode. The investigations at the center of this episode are going to keep going strong, while there may be some big surprises before things end. One big thing to remember? Sometimes, you find out more about the future through the past — for Siobhan in particular, this is at the root of what lies ahead.

To see some official details as to what’s next, go ahead and read the City on a Hill season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Jackie shows a glimpse of vulnerability when a violent attack stalls the Dryden investigation, but Decourcy presses on, tracking down a list of Sinclair’s potential victims. Caysen is formally brought on as an investigator in the DA’s office, where he must navigate competing interests. Siobhan weighs risking everything she has built to reveal the truth about her past. Jenny’s suspicions are reinforced.

As excited as we are for what lies ahead here, let’s go ahead and send a bonus message over to Showtime: Can you guys go ahead and renew the show already? Is that too much to ask for? We do think there’s a chance for something more, and nothing was announced in advance in terms of season 3 being the final season. We are so far into the story at this point that we like to think, in theory, that they would want to give us full closure. We’ll have to wait and see if that is the case.

