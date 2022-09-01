Blue Bloods season 13 premiere photo: A family dinner surprise

For those of you who love it when Blue Bloods brings something new to the table, we have some great news today!

Above is one of the first photos for the October 7 episode that carries with it the title of “Keeping the Faith,” and it’s clear that there’s a big surprise coming to family dinner in the form of Archbishop Kearns. We know that the CBS show has loved bringing in different people to dinner and mixing things up, and seeing Stacy Keach here could be a good time. While we know Kearns often shows up in conflict with Frank to some degree, it’s easy to forget along the way that these two characters are also still friends. They’ve got a long history with each other, and we’re curious already how much the Reagans will be on their toes given that they are eating in front of such a Man of God.

Ultimately, “Keeping the Faith” is also going to bring back Will Hochman as Joe Hill, and you can also see him within the photo! In general, we think that this episode is going to be out to combine the old with the new, and give you a good reminder of why you enjoy the show so much — while introducing new challenges. After all, Erin is currently in the process of running for District Attorney! We don’t have to tell you how difficult a job that will be for her to accomplish.

Meanwhile, we hope the premiere gives us a better sense of Baez as a new mom, plus some interesting growth for Jamie and Eddie. We know that at some point in the early going here, Will Estes’ character will be transitioning to a different role at the precinct.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. You don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







