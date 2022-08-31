Succession season 4 premiere date: House of the Dragon factor?

On paper, you can make a pretty easy argument that Succession and House of the Dragon have almost nothing in common — other than the two airing on HBO.

Yet, is there a little bit of something more here than first meets the eye? We know that the network did a fun little marketing tie-in earlier this month, giving “House Roy” their official crest complete with a Boar on the Floor. Yet, it does feel still like there’s potential for a little bit more.

What we are talking about here mostly is the idea of using House of the Dragon to announce at least something when it comes to the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series, given that this is such a huge promotional magnet. We’re talking about a show that has generated more than 10 million first-day viewers for both of its episodes so far! Even if you don’t announce a premiere date prior to an episode of the Game of Thrones prequel, why not announce a premiere month? Why not give fans a one-liner or something else?

If we were HBO, we would use a number of House of the Dragon episodes across the board in order to promote their entire lineup further. From the outside looking in, that just makes a great deal of sense to better ensure that a number of programs succeed, including The Last of Us, Perry Mason, and The Nevers.

